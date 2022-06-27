Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Delay In Section Of Red Line Of Delhi Metro

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: 'Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines'

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 9:39 am

Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line of the Delh Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues. Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad.

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: "Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines". It further tweeted: "Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates."

More details were awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

