Dehradun Cloudburst Triggers Flooding, Rescue Efforts; CM Dhami Calls It A Continuing Disaster

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects disaster-affected areas
CM Dhami inspects disaster-affected areas Photo: @ukcmo/X via PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

- Heavy overnight rainfall in Dehradun caused rivers to swell, washing away shops, damaging roads.

- NDRF, SDRF, and PWD teams are conducting relief and rescue efforts.

- CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called it part of an ongoing disaster since early August, said infrastructure has been badly hit, and assured that he is personally monitoring relief operations.

A cloudburst in Dehradun late Monday night triggered heavy rainfall across parts of Uttarakhand, swelling rivers, damaging infrastructure, and leaving at least two people missing. The Tamsa River rose sharply, inundating the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, where floodwaters reached the Hanuman statue inside the complex. Shops were washed away, roads caved in, and homes were damaged as the downpour wreaked havoc through the night.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal said rescue operations were underway. “Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and PWD are engaged in the rescue operation. Some shops were washed away, and two people are missing. Search efforts are ongoing,” he confirmed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the situation as part of a larger crisis the state has been battling since early August. “The disaster that started from August 5 is continuing. There has been a huge loss to our lives, property, and resources. Roads, electricity lines, and other infrastructure have been heavily impacted. A lot of resources are being invested in recovery,” Dhami said, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation. In a post on X, the chief minister said he was in constant touch with district officials and prayed for the safety of residents.

Locals near the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple recalled how floodwaters surged into the cave shrine before dawn. “Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave and rose to nearly 10–12 feet. The water reached above the Shivling. We managed to escape using ropes,” one resident said. Another described heavy damage to the temple structure as logs and debris swept in with the current.

In Rishikesh, the Chandrabhaga River overflowed, spilling onto highways and trapping vehicles. The SDRF said three people stranded in the river were rescued, while residents were urged to avoid swollen rivers and streams.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman reported widespread destruction across Dehradun, Sahastradhara, Maldevta, and Mussoorie. “Two to three people are missing in Dehradun, and a death has been reported from Mussoorie, which is being verified. Around 300 to 400 people have been shifted to safety,” he said. A bridge was also washed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

Overnight rainfall has battered Uttarakhand for weeks, and the fresh cloudburst adds to the strain on the state’s disaster response machinery. With monsoon activity persisting, authorities have urged extreme caution and warned against venturing near rivers.

- With inputs from PTI.

