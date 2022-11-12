Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Dedicated Dengue Hospitals A Must In Every District: Yogi Adityanath

The CM said the health, urban development, panchayati raj and information departments should launch a comprehensive awareness campaign so that people can receive accurate information regarding the causes, symptoms and prevention of dengue.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 3:54 pm

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the dengue situation in Uttar Pradesh and asked the officials to set up dedicated hospitals in every district to prevent the mosquito-borne disease.

The meeting comes a day after the Allahabad High Court pulled up the state government and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation again for not being able to control the dengue menace in the capital. The bench had said the government's efforts were only seen in newspapers, but the situation was different on the ground.

At the meeting, Adityanath said the side effects of dengue and other infectious diseases had increased during the past few weeks, according to an official spokesperson. He stressed on intensifying surveillance and taking the help of accredited social health activists (Asha) and conducting door-to-door screening, a statement said.

Like dedicated Covid hospitals, dedicated dengue hospitals need to be operational. At least one such hospital must be functional in every district. Facilities for platelet and dengue testing should be available in every district, the chief minister said.

There should be availability of doctors and health workers, facilities for investigations and suitable arrangements for treatment, Adityanath said. He directed all ministers to remain on the field, adding that it should be ensured that every patient who arrives at a hospital is given a bed, and receives proper and timely treatment.

The CM said the health, urban development, panchayati raj and information departments should launch a comprehensive awareness campaign so that people can receive accurate information regarding the causes, symptoms and prevention of dengue.

Isolation wards have been made in every government hospital for dengue patients, Adityanath said as he directed officials to increase its number depending on the needs in an area. He told the urban development and panchayati raj departments to ensure cleanliness and fogging activities across the state on a regular basis.

The CM also reviewed the paddy procurement, directing that it should be purchased from every eligible farmer who comes to a purchase centre. Farmers of 50 districts, especially the Bundelkhand region and western UP, have been affected due to crop loss as a result of excessive rain. Adityanath said not a single affected farmer should be deprived of compensation and there should be no delay in payment.

(With PTI Inputs)

