Day In Pics: October 01, 2024

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the launch of India’s first supercapacitor plant in Kerala.
Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Sonipat district, Haryana.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reaches Bawana police station, where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is being held after he was detained by Delhi Police during his 'Dilli Chalo Padyatra', in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival to attend various functions, in Virudhunagar district.
President Droupadi Murmu interacts with the faculty and course members of the 64th NDC Course, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
One-horned rhinoceros graze inside the Kaziranga National Park, in Nagaon district.
Security personnel during a raid by NIA on a house belonging to people allegedly linked to Maoists, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. NIA conducted raids in 12 different parts of West Bengal on Tuesday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh during the send-off ceremony of the Indian Air force's (IAF) 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' car rally, in New Delhi.
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy pays tribute to actor Sivaji Ganesan on the latter’s birth anniversary, in Puducherry.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a visit to a flood-affected area, in Saharsa district, Bihar.
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes during the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Pattan area, in Baramulla district.
A Tibetan in exile being detained by police personnel during a protest against the Chinese administration, as China marks the 75th year of Communist Party rule, near Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi.
Indian cricket team players pose for photographers with the trophy after winning the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.
Indian cricket player Ravichandran Ashwin receives the player of the series trophy after India won the second test cricket match against Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.