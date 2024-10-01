National

Day In Pics: October 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 01, 2024

Supercapacitor plant launch in Kerala | Photo: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the launch of India’s first supercapacitor plant in Kerala.

Rahul campaigns for Haryana polls
Rahul campaigns for Haryana polls | Photo: PTI

Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Sonipat district, Haryana.

Atishi at Bawana police station
Atishi at Bawana police station | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reaches Bawana police station, where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is being held after he was detained by Delhi Police during his 'Dilli Chalo Padyatra', in New Delhi.

TN Dty CM in Virudhunagar
TN Dty CM in Virudhunagar | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival to attend various functions, in Virudhunagar district.

Prez Murmu meets 64th NDC Course members
Prez Murmu meets 64th NDC Course members | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu interacts with the faculty and course members of the 64th NDC Course, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

One-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park
One-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park | Photo: PTI

One-horned rhinoceros graze inside the Kaziranga National Park, in Nagaon district.

NIA conducts raids in Bengal over Maoists links
NIA conducts raids in Bengal over Maoists links | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during a raid by NIA on a house belonging to people allegedly linked to Maoists, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. NIA conducted raids in 12 different parts of West Bengal on Tuesday.

Send-off ceremony of Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally
Send-off ceremony of Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh during the send-off ceremony of the Indian Air force's (IAF) 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' car rally, in New Delhi.

Actor Sivaji Ganesan’s birth anniversary
Actor Sivaji Ganesan’s birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy pays tribute to actor Sivaji Ganesan on the latter’s birth anniversary, in Puducherry.

Chirag Paswan visit to flood-affected areas
Chirag Paswan visit to flood-affected areas | Photo: PTI

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a visit to a flood-affected area, in Saharsa district, Bihar.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls | Photo: PTI

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes during the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Pattan area, in Baramulla district.

Tibetans protest in against China
Tibetans protest in against China | Photo: PTI

A Tibetan in exile being detained by police personnel during a protest against the Chinese administration, as China marks the 75th year of Communist Party rule, near Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi.

IND vs BAN: 2nd Test match-Day 5
IND vs BAN: 2nd Test match-Day 5 | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Indian cricket team players pose for photographers with the trophy after winning the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test match-Day 5: Ravichandran Ashwin receives the player of the series trophy
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test match-Day 5: Ravichandran Ashwin receives the player of the series trophy | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Indian cricket player Ravichandran Ashwin receives the player of the series trophy after India won the second test cricket match against Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.

