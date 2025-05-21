Day In Pics: May 21, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state Minister Ashish Sood flag off 'Khalsa Tiranga Yatra', in New Delhi.
A man stands amid debris after an anti-encroachment drive along the Chandola Lake, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
In this image posted by @RailMinIndia via X, view of part of 300 kms of viaducts for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, near Surat, Gujarat.
Security personnel display the preparedness near the International Border, during a media tour, on the outskirts of Jammu.
Congress leaders and workers take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Women and children cheer during the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar. The retreat ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan frontier resumed Wednesday about two weeks after it was stopped following Operation Sindoor.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal interacts with participants during the International Tea Day celebrations at Vanijya Bhavan, in New Delhi.
An Indian truck loaded with goods such as dry fruits from Afghanistan comes through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, in Amritsar district. The movement follows India’s decision to allow stranded trucks at the Wagah border carrying Afghan goods to offload their cargo at ICP Attari.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Candles lit by Congress workers at the memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to pay tribute to him on his death anniversary, in Sriperumbudur.
Thunderstorm lights up the sky, in New Delhi.
An electric pole falls on two bikes due to a wind-storm near the power station in Sector 19, in Noida.
A damaged car following a storm in Meerut.
A car damaged under a fallen tree following a storm, near Nizamuddin in New Delhi.
A hoarding that fell during a storm in Ghaziabad.