National

Day In Pics: May 21, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 21, 2025

Rahul Gandhi
Death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.

1/16
Khalsa Tiranga Rally in Delhi
Khalsa Tiranga Rally in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state Minister Ashish Sood flag off 'Khalsa Tiranga Yatra', in New Delhi.

2/16
Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad
Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

A man stands amid debris after an anti-encroachment drive along the Chandola Lake, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

3/16
300 km of viaducts for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project completed
300 km of viaducts for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project completed | Photo: @RailMinIndia on X via PTI

In this image posted by @RailMinIndia via X, view of part of 300 kms of viaducts for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, near Surat, Gujarat.

4/16
Security preparedness near International Border
Security preparedness near International Border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel display the preparedness near the International Border, during a media tour, on the outskirts of Jammu.

5/16
March in support of Indian armed forces
March in support of Indian armed forces | Photo: PTI

Congress leaders and workers take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Sangli, Maharashtra.

6/16
IYC protest in Delhi
IYC protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists raise slogans during a protest against Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP National Information and Technology Dept. In-charge Amit Malviya, in New Delhi.

7/16
Retreat ceremony resumes at Attari
Retreat ceremony resumes at Attari | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Women and children cheer during the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar. The retreat ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan frontier resumed Wednesday about two weeks after it was stopped following Operation Sindoor.

8/16
International Tea Day celebrations at Vanijya Bhavan
International Tea Day celebrations at Vanijya Bhavan | Photo: PIB via PTI

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal interacts with participants during the International Tea Day celebrations at Vanijya Bhavan, in New Delhi.

9/16
Stranded trucks allowed to offload goods at ICP Attari
Stranded trucks allowed to offload goods at ICP Attari | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

An Indian truck loaded with goods such as dry fruits from Afghanistan comes through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, in Amritsar district. The movement follows India’s decision to allow stranded trucks at the Wagah border carrying Afghan goods to offload their cargo at ICP Attari.

10/16
IPL 2025: MI vs DC
IPL 2025: MI vs DC | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

11/16
Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi | Photo: TNCC via PTI

Candles lit by Congress workers at the memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to pay tribute to him on his death anniversary, in Sriperumbudur.

12/16
Thunderstorm in Delhi
Thunderstorm in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Thunderstorm lights up the sky, in New Delhi.

13/16
Storm in Noida
Storm in Noida | Photo: PTI

An electric pole falls on two bikes due to a wind-storm near the power station in Sector 19, in Noida.

14/16
Weather: Storm in Meerut
Weather: Storm in Meerut | Photo: PTI

A damaged car following a storm in Meerut.

15/16
Storm in Delhi
Storm in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A car damaged under a fallen tree following a storm, near Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

16/16
Storm in Ghaziabad
Storm in Ghaziabad | Photo: PTI

A hoarding that fell during a storm in Ghaziabad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival