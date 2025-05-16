National

Day In Pics: May 16, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 16, 2025

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch's protest in Delhi
Swadeshi Jagaran Manch's protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

An agitator holds a poster during a protest by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch over Turkey's support for Pakistan, in New Delhi.

1/13
Air pollution in Gurugram
Air pollution in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

People commute as a blanket of dust envelops the sky, in Gurugram.

2/13
ISKCON Bangalore Chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa
Madhu Pandit Dasa addresses media | Photo: PTI

ISKCON Bangalore Chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa addresses the media regarding the Supreme Court's verdict that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city, in New Delhi.

3/13
Coast Guard rescues crew members of cargo vessel
Coast Guard rescues crew members of cargo vessel | Photo: ICG via PTI

In this image via ICG, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel conduct the rescue of six crew members of cargo vessel MSV SALAMATH, which sank in the early hours of 14 May 2025, approximately 60-70 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore.

4/13
Students hail armed forces
Students hail armed forces | Photo: PTI

Students wave the tricolour to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at a school in Jammu.

5/13
Tiranga Yatra in Odisha
Tiranga Yatra in Odisha | Photo: @dpradhanbjp via PTI

In this image released by @dpradhanbjp via X, People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Sambalpur, Odisha.

6/13
Swadeshi Jagaran Manchs protest in Delhi
Swadeshi Jagaran Manch's protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Members of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch stage a protest over Turkey's support for Pakistan, in New Delhi.

7/13
Protest against MP Minister Vijay Shah
Protest against MP Minister Vijay Shah | Photo: PTI

LoP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and Congress leader Umang Singhar with party MLAs stages a demonstration after submitting a memorandum against state minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, in Bhopal.

8/13
Jobless teachers resume protest outside Bengal education HQ
Jobless teachers resume protest outside Bengal education HQ | Photo: PTI

School teachers, who have been rendered jobless following a Supreme Court order, during a protest demanding restoration of their jobs, near the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department, in Kolkata. A series of violent clashes broke out between agitating school teachers and police in and around the headquarters on Thursday.

9/13
Rajnath Singh visits Bhuj air force station
Rajnath Singh visits Bhuj air force station | Photo: @PIB_India via PTI

In this image released by @PIB_India via X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with armed forces personnel poses for a group picture at the Bhuj air force station, in Kachchh district of Gujarat.

10/13
Miss World 2025 contestants in Telangana
Miss World 2025 contestants in Telangana | Photo: PTI

Miss World 2025 contestants during a visit to AIG hospital, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

11/13
Eve of World Telecommunication Day
Eve of World Telecommunication Day | Photo: PTI

An artist gives finishing touches to a telephone made up of match sticks, on the eve of World Telecommunication & Information Society Day, at his house on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura.

12/13
IYC protest in Delhi over FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga
IYC protest in Delhi over FIR against Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists raise slogans during a protest over an FIR filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga for holding an event at Ambedkar Hostel, in New Delhi.

13/13
People demand IPL 2025 final to be hosted in Kolkata
People demand IPL 2025 final to be hosted in Kolkata | PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Cricket lovers raise slogans as they gather in front of the Eden Gardens stadium, requesting BCCI to not remove the city as host for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival