Day In Pics: May 16, 2025

An agitator holds a poster during a protest by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch over Turkey's support for Pakistan, in New Delhi.
People commute as a blanket of dust envelops the sky, in Gurugram.
ISKCON Bangalore Chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa addresses the media regarding the Supreme Court's verdict that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city, in New Delhi.
In this image via ICG, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel conduct the rescue of six crew members of cargo vessel MSV SALAMATH, which sank in the early hours of 14 May 2025, approximately 60-70 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore.
Students wave the tricolour to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at a school in Jammu.
In this image released by @dpradhanbjp via X, People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Sambalpur, Odisha.
Members of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch stage a protest over Turkey's support for Pakistan, in New Delhi.
LoP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and Congress leader Umang Singhar with party MLAs stages a demonstration after submitting a memorandum against state minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, in Bhopal.
School teachers, who have been rendered jobless following a Supreme Court order, during a protest demanding restoration of their jobs, near the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department, in Kolkata. A series of violent clashes broke out between agitating school teachers and police in and around the headquarters on Thursday.
In this image released by @PIB_India via X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with armed forces personnel poses for a group picture at the Bhuj air force station, in Kachchh district of Gujarat.
Miss World 2025 contestants during a visit to AIG hospital, in Hyderabad, Telangana.
An artist gives finishing touches to a telephone made up of match sticks, on the eve of World Telecommunication & Information Society Day, at his house on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists raise slogans during a protest over an FIR filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga for holding an event at Ambedkar Hostel, in New Delhi.
Cricket lovers raise slogans as they gather in front of the Eden Gardens stadium, requesting BCCI to not remove the city as host for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, in Kolkata, West Bengal.