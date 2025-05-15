National

Day In Pics: May 15, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 15, 2025

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga | Photo: AICC via PTI

In this image released by AICC, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holds a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar during the Shiksha Nyay Samvad programme, in Darbhanga.

1/22
Advocate Barun Sinha
SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf law provisions on May 20 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Advocate Barun Sinha addresses the media after a Supreme Court hearing on pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court said it will take up on May 20 the issue of considering interim relief on pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

2/22
SP Mahila Morcha protest against MP minister Vijay Shah in Prayagraj
SP Mahila Morcha protest against MP minister Vijay Shah in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Mahila Morcha workers hold a protest against Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

3/22
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh visits Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar | Photo: @rajnathsingh on X via PTI

In this image posted by @rajnathsingh via X, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers sweets to an army officer at the Badami Bagh Cantt., during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, in Srinagar. J-K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen.

4/22
Tiranga Yatra in Dharamshala
Tiranga Yatra in Dharamshala | Photo: @jairamthakurbjp via PTI

In this image released by @jairamthakurbjp via X, former CM Jai Ram Thakur and other Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters take part in a Tiranga Yatra to express their solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Dharamshala.

5/22
Anti-Naxal Ops: Amit Shah visits injured security personnel at AIIMS
Anti-Naxal Ops: Amit Shah visits injured security personnel at AIIMS | Photo: MHA via PTI

In this screengrab from a video released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah talks to an injured security official, who got injured during a 21-day-long comprehensive operation carried out in dense forests around Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border where at least 31 Naxals were eliminated, during the former’s visit to AIIMS, in New Delhi.

6/22
Sharp decline tourism in Pahalgam
Sharp decline tourism in Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

Pony operators wait for tourists amid a sharp decline in tourism following the April 22 terror attack, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district. The decline in tourism after the recent terror attack and the India-Pakistan conflict has severely affected their livelihoods.

7/22
TMC leader Tapas Kumar Sahas last rites
TMC leader Tapas Kumar Saha's last rites | Photo: @AITCofficial via PTI

In this image released by @AITCofficial via X, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee pays his respect to party leader late Tapas Kumar Saha during his last rites. Saha was the party's MLA from Tehatta in West Bengal.

8/22
Jobless teachers gherao Bengal education ministers office
Jobless teachers gherao Bengal education minister's office | Photo: PTI

School teachers, who have been rendered jobless by a Supreme Court order, being stopped by police personnel during their protest demanding restoration of their jobs, in front of the office of the state education minister in Kolkata.

9/22
Preparations for Rath Yatra festival
Preparations for Rath Yatra festival | Photo: PTI

Carpenters prepare wheels for the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra ahead of the Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

10/22
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

In this image posted by @BhajanlalBjp via X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participates in a Tiranga Yatra to hail Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor, in Jaipur.

11/22
Bajrang Dal protest
Bajrang Dal protest | Photo: PTI

Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest against the Pakistan, Turkiye and China, in Jammu.

12/22
Haj pilgrims in Agartala
Haj pilgrims in Agartala | Photo: PTI

A pilgrim hugs his relative before departing for the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, at the Agartala airport, Tripura.

13/22
Mehbooba Mufti visits the house of Balwinder Kaur
Mehbooba Mufti visits the house of Balwinder Kaur | Photo: PTI

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti along with party leaders visits the house of Balwinder Kaur, who tragically lost her life in the recent Pakistani shelling, in Poonch district.

14/22
Encroachments removed from VIP area in Ranchi
Encroachments removed from VIP area in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Vendors get into an altercation with police personnel after their stalls were removed by Ranchi Municipal Corporation for alleged encroachment of VIP areas, in Ranchi.

15/22
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar assumes office as UPSC Chairman | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Newly appointed UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar while assuming office, in New Delhi.

16/22
Madhuri Dixit’s fan celebrates her birthday
Madhuri Dixit’s fan celebrates her birthday | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s fan Pappu Sardar celebrates her birthday by performing the ritual of ‘Kanya Daan’ for three underprivileged couples, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

17/22
Fire breaks out in library of DU college
Fire breaks out in library of DU college | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Students wait outside Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce after a fire broke out in its library, in northwest Delhi's Pitampura.

18/22
Tiranga Yatra in J&K
Tiranga Yatra in J&K | Photo: PTI

People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Pahalgam in Anantnag, J&K.

19/22
Educational institutions reopen in J&K
Educational institutions reopen in J&K | Photo: PTI

Students at a school after educational institutions reopened following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, in Rajouri district, J&K.

20/22
Moving bus catches fire in Lucknow
Moving bus catches fire in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Police personnel speaks to the passengers after the bus they were travelling in caught fire, in Lucknow. At least five people, including two children, were killed in the incident, according to officials.

21/22
Moving bus catches fire in Lucknow
Moving bus catches fire in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

A charred bus being towed away after it caught fire, in Lucknow. At least five people, including two children, were killed in the incident, according to officials.

22/22
A layer of dust envelops parts of Delhi-NCR
A layer of dust envelops parts of Delhi-NCR | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

New Delhi: A layer of dust envelops the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

