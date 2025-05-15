Day In Pics: May 15, 2025

In this image released by AICC, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holds a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar during the Shiksha Nyay Samvad programme, in Darbhanga.
Advocate Barun Sinha addresses the media after a Supreme Court hearing on pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court said it will take up on May 20 the issue of considering interim relief on pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Samajwadi Mahila Morcha workers hold a protest against Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
In this image posted by @rajnathsingh via X, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers sweets to an army officer at the Badami Bagh Cantt., during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, in Srinagar. J-K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen.
In this image released by @jairamthakurbjp via X, former CM Jai Ram Thakur and other Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters take part in a Tiranga Yatra to express their solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Dharamshala.
In this screengrab from a video released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah talks to an injured security official, who got injured during a 21-day-long comprehensive operation carried out in dense forests around Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border where at least 31 Naxals were eliminated, during the former’s visit to AIIMS, in New Delhi.
Pony operators wait for tourists amid a sharp decline in tourism following the April 22 terror attack, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district. The decline in tourism after the recent terror attack and the India-Pakistan conflict has severely affected their livelihoods.
In this image released by @AITCofficial via X, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee pays his respect to party leader late Tapas Kumar Saha during his last rites. Saha was the party's MLA from Tehatta in West Bengal.
School teachers, who have been rendered jobless by a Supreme Court order, being stopped by police personnel during their protest demanding restoration of their jobs, in front of the office of the state education minister in Kolkata.
Carpenters prepare wheels for the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra ahead of the Rath Yatra festival in Puri.
In this image posted by @BhajanlalBjp via X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participates in a Tiranga Yatra to hail Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor, in Jaipur.
Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest against the Pakistan, Turkiye and China, in Jammu.
A pilgrim hugs his relative before departing for the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, at the Agartala airport, Tripura.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti along with party leaders visits the house of Balwinder Kaur, who tragically lost her life in the recent Pakistani shelling, in Poonch district.
Vendors get into an altercation with police personnel after their stalls were removed by Ranchi Municipal Corporation for alleged encroachment of VIP areas, in Ranchi.
Newly appointed UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar while assuming office, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s fan Pappu Sardar celebrates her birthday by performing the ritual of ‘Kanya Daan’ for three underprivileged couples, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
Students wait outside Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce after a fire broke out in its library, in northwest Delhi's Pitampura.
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Pahalgam in Anantnag, J&K.
Students at a school after educational institutions reopened following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, in Rajouri district, J&K.
Police personnel speaks to the passengers after the bus they were travelling in caught fire, in Lucknow. At least five people, including two children, were killed in the incident, according to officials.
A charred bus being towed away after it caught fire, in Lucknow. At least five people, including two children, were killed in the incident, according to officials.
New Delhi: A layer of dust envelops the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.