Day In Pics: June 13, 2025

Medics carry mortal remains of a victim of the Air India plane at a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Flights parked on the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Several Air India flights were either diverted or returned to origin amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Iran has closed its airspace due to the ongoing conflict.
People pay tribute to the victims of the Air India plane crash, in Varanasi. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Resident doctors and medical students carry their belongings from the damaged government hostel a day after an Air India flight crashed into the building, in Ahmedabad.
In this video grab via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets an injured of the Air India plane crash, at a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Relatives of a victim of the Air India plane crash mourn outside a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu visits the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Ahmedabad: Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Emergency Services personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
People submit documents at a help desk set up after the tragedy to claim luggage and other belongings of their deceased relatives who died in the Air India plane crash, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
In this image via @narendramodi on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died after an Air India plane carrying him and 241 others crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.