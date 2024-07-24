Day In Pics: July 24, 2024

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and others during an Opposition's protest inside Parliament premises claiming discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi.
People on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha and other MPs during an Opposition's protest inside Parliament premises claiming discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi.
BJP legislators celebrate after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2024-25, in Patna.
A rescue operation underway after a private airlines' Pokhara-bound plane crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), killing 18 of the 19 people on board, in Kathmandu.
An army personnel pays tribute to the mortal remains of Lance Naik Subash Kumar after he was injured and later succumbed during a thwarted infiltration bid by terrorists along Line of Control in J&K's Poonch district, in Jammu.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media as he joins former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy during the YSRCP's protest against the Andhra Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with farmer leaders speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.
Police personnel wield batons against Youth Congress activists during their Vidhan Sabha march, in Patna.