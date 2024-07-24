National

Day In Pics: July 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 24, 2024

Monsoon session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and others during an Opposition's protest inside Parliament premises claiming discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi.

1/8
Weather: Rains in Delhi
Weather: Rains in Delhi Photo: PTI

People on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi.

2/8
AAP MP Raghav Chadha
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and other MPs during an Opposition's protest inside Parliament premises claiming discrimination in Union Budget 2024 during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi.

3/8
BJP leaders celebrate after FM presented Budget
BJP leaders celebrate after FM presented Budget Photo: PTI

BJP legislators celebrate after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2024-25, in Patna.

4/8
Plane crash in Nepal
Plane crash in Nepal Photo: PTI

A rescue operation underway after a private airlines' Pokhara-bound plane crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), killing 18 of the 19 people on board, in Kathmandu.

5/8
Poonch gunfight: Slain army personnel paid tribute
Poonch gunfight: Slain army personnel paid tribute Photo: PTI

An army personnel pays tribute to the mortal remains of Lance Naik Subash Kumar after he was injured and later succumbed during a thwarted infiltration bid by terrorists along Line of Control in J&K's Poonch district, in Jammu.

6/8
YSR Congress Party protest in Delhi
YSR Congress Party protest in Delhi Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media as he joins former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy during the YSRCP's protest against the Andhra Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

7/8
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with farmer leaders speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

8/8
Youth Congress protest in Patna
Youth Congress protest in Patna Photo: PTI

Police personnel wield batons against Youth Congress activists during their Vidhan Sabha march, in Patna.

