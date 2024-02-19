National

Day In Pics: February 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 19, 2024

Photo Webdesk
February 19, 2024

Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

People in traditional attire take part in Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at the Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi.

Farmers at Shambhu border
Farmers at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers brave stong winds at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying
Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnan takes part in a 'puja' during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal.

Shivaji Jayanti in Indore
Shivaji Jayanti in Indore | Photo: PTI

A man dressed as Chhatrapati Maharaj takes part in an event to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti, in Indore.

3 AAP councilors from Chandigarh join BJP
3 AAP councilors from Chandigarh join BJP | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party councilors from Chandigarh Poonam Devi, Neha and Gurcharan Kala join BJP in presence of BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, in New Delhi.

Tourists at India Gate
Tourists at India Gate | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Tourists on the Kartavya Path near the India Gate in New Delhi.

Security arrangements for PM's visit
Security arrangements for PM's visit | Photo: PTI

Security personnel guard near the Maulana Azad Stadium ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Jammu.

Centre-Farmers talks
Centre-Farmers talks | Photo: PTI

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hold talks with farmers' representatives, in Chandigarh.

Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying
Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a 'puja' during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal.

Subhash Phal Desai attacked
Subhash Phal Desai attacked | Photo: PTI

Crowd during an attack on Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai with stones while he was returning after installing statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sao Joao De Areal village in South Goa.

Budget Session of Delhi Assembly
Budget Session of Delhi Assembly | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Delhi Legislative Assembly during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying
Shri Kalki Dham foundation stone laying | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings of a spiritual leader during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal.

CBSE's 12th class exams
CBSE's 12th class exams | Photo: PTI

Students check seating arrangements as they arrive to appear for the CBSE's 12th class exams, in Gurugram.

Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Delhi
Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Women in traditional attire dance as they take part in Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at the Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi.

Miss World participant's photo shoot
Miss World participant's photo shoot | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Miss World 2023 participant Sini Shetty during a photo shoot, in New Delhi.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Pratapgarh district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Pratapgarh district.

Chandigarh mayoral election hearing
Chandigarh mayoral election hearing | Photo: PTI

Anil Masih, Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election, at the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering in the election, in New Delhi.

Teachers protest in Shimla
Teachers protest in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Teachers raise slogans during a protest outside Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly building, in Shimla.

Miss World participants' photo shoot
Miss World participants' photo shoot | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

70th Miss World Karolina Bielawska during a photo shoot, in New Delhi.

Arif Mohammed meets family of Ajesh
Arif Mohammed meets family of Ajesh | Photo: PTI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan meets meets the family of Ajesh who was killed in an elephant attack at Padamala, in Wayanad.

Grandmother of a missing girl
Grandmother of a missing girl | Photo: PTI

Grandmother of a two year-old girl of a family from Bihar, who went missing in the early hours from the suburbs of the city, cries seeking help, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Protest against JSSC
Protest against JSSC | Photo: PTI

A student with head shaven reacts while talking to media during a protest against the alleged mismanagement of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) over paper leak issue, being taken for treatment, in Ranchi.

Mid-day meal workers protest
Mid-day meal workers protest | Photo: PTI

Mid-day meal workers raise slogans during a protest, in Patna.

Protest in Puducherry
Protest in Puducherry | Photo: PTI

Communist Paty of India (Marxist) workers stage a protest demanding for reopening of ration shops, in Puducherry.

Farmers at Shambhu border
Farmers at Shambhu border | Photo: PTI

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.

Vice President meets Gerard Larcher
Vice President meets Gerard Larcher | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar introduces his delegation to President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher during a meeting, in New Delhi. Larcher is accompanied by a delegation of five other senators who are members of the France-India Friendship Group.

