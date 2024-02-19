Day In Pics: February 19, 2024

People in traditional attire take part in Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at the Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi.
Farmers brave stong winds at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnan takes part in a 'puja' during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal.
A man dressed as Chhatrapati Maharaj takes part in an event to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti, in Indore.
Aam Aadmi Party councilors from Chandigarh Poonam Devi, Neha and Gurcharan Kala join BJP in presence of BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, in New Delhi.
Tourists on the Kartavya Path near the India Gate in New Delhi.
Security personnel guard near the Maulana Azad Stadium ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Jammu.
Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hold talks with farmers' representatives, in Chandigarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a 'puja' during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal.
Crowd during an attack on Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai with stones while he was returning after installing statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sao Joao De Areal village in South Goa.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Delhi Legislative Assembly during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings of a spiritual leader during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal.
Students check seating arrangements as they arrive to appear for the CBSE's 12th class exams, in Gurugram.
Women in traditional attire dance as they take part in Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at the Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi.
Miss World 2023 participant Sini Shetty during a photo shoot, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Pratapgarh district.
Anil Masih, Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election, at the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering in the election, in New Delhi.
Teachers raise slogans during a protest outside Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly building, in Shimla.
70th Miss World Karolina Bielawska during a photo shoot, in New Delhi.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan meets meets the family of Ajesh who was killed in an elephant attack at Padamala, in Wayanad.
Grandmother of a two year-old girl of a family from Bihar, who went missing in the early hours from the suburbs of the city, cries seeking help, in Thiruvananthapuram.
A student with head shaven reacts while talking to media during a protest against the alleged mismanagement of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) over paper leak issue, being taken for treatment, in Ranchi.
Mid-day meal workers raise slogans during a protest, in Patna.
Communist Paty of India (Marxist) workers stage a protest demanding for reopening of ration shops, in Puducherry.
Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar introduces his delegation to President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher during a meeting, in New Delhi. Larcher is accompanied by a delegation of five other senators who are members of the France-India Friendship Group.