Day In Pics: August 29, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 29, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | Photo: AICC via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in West Champaran district, Bihar.

2/14
India-Japan Economic Forum
India-Japan Economic Forum | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during the India-Japan Economic Forum, in Tokyo, Japan.

3/14
Mens Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

South Korea's Rim Jinkang (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between South Korea and Chinese Taipei, in Rajgir, Bihar.

4/14
Cloudburst in Rudraprayag
Cloudburst in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation at a cloudburst-hit village, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

5/14
BJP protest outside Congress office in Patna
BJP protest outside Congress office in Patna | Photo: PTI

Police personnel try to BJP supporters protesting over the objectionable comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a man during a rally under 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', outside Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office, in Patna.

6/14
Maratha reservation protest
Maratha reservation protest | Photo: PTI

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil gather for a protest rally demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

7/14
Maratha reservation protest
Maratha reservation protest | Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

8/14
Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged underpass after heavy rainfall, near Bhairav temple, in New Delhi.

9/14
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | Photo: AICC via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in West Champaran district, Bihar.

10/14
National Sports Day
National Sports Day | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during distribution of prize money to medal winning players of the state at a programme organised on former Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, celebrated as National Sports Day, in Lucknow.

11/14
Birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand
Birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary during a programme, in Lucknow.

12/14
BJP and Congress supporters clash in Patna
BJP and Congress supporters clash in Patna | Photo: PTI

Supporters of BJP and Congress clash during a protest against the objectionable comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a man during a rally under 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', outside Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office, in Patna.

13/14
PM Modi with Shigeru Ishiba
PM Modi with Shigeru Ishiba | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during the India-Japan Economic Forum, in Tokyo, Japan.

14/14
India-Japan Economic Forum
India-Japan Economic Forum | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries during the India-Japan Economic Forum, in Tokyo, Japan.

