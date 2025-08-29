Day In Pics: August 29, 2025

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in West Champaran district, Bihar.
South Korea's Rim Jinkang (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between South Korea and Chinese Taipei, in Rajgir, Bihar.
SDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation at a cloudburst-hit village, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.
Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil gather for a protest rally demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged underpass after heavy rainfall, near Bhairav temple, in New Delhi.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in West Champaran district, Bihar.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during distribution of prize money to medal winning players of the state at a programme organised on former Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, celebrated as National Sports Day, in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary during a programme, in Lucknow.
Supporters of BJP and Congress clash during a protest against the objectionable comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a man during a rally under 'Vote Adhikar Yatra', outside Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries during the India-Japan Economic Forum, in Tokyo, Japan.