National

Day In Pics: April 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 27, 2024

Campaign for LS polls Photo; PTI

TMC Ranaghat candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia.

1/9
Campaign for LS polls
Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, at Berhampore in Murshidabad district.

Advertisement

2/9
Kaleidoscope fashion show
Kaleidoscope fashion show Photo: PTI

Models walk the ramp during a fashion show during Kaleidoscope 2024, in Kolkata.

Advertisement

3/9
Banglamukhi temples consecration ceremony
Banglamukhi temple's consecration ceremony Photo: PTI

Women devotees participate in Kalash Yatra for Banglamukhi temple's consecration ceremony, in Ranchi.

4/9
New leader join BJP
New leader join BJP Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

BJP President J P Nadda speaks after some new leaders joined the party at BJP HQ, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/9
AAP protest in Delhi
AAP protest in Delhi Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers stage a protest against the BJP, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

6/9
Amanatullah Khan granted bail
Amanatullah Khan granted bail Photo: PTI

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on his way to the party office after the Rouse Avenue court granted him bail in the Waqf board case.

Advertisement

7/9
Amit Shah campaigns in Gujarat
Amit Shah campaigns in Gujarat Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Rajkot district, Gujarat.

8/9
Mohan Yadav campaigns in MP
Mohan Yadav campaigns in MP Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav being felicitated during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Gwalior.

9/9
Adityanath campaigns in UP
Adityanath campaigns in UP Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being greeted on his arrival for a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know