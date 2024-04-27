Day In Pics: April 27, 2024

TMC Ranaghat candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia.
Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, at Berhampore in Murshidabad district.
Advertisement
Models walk the ramp during a fashion show during Kaleidoscope 2024, in Kolkata.
Advertisement
Women devotees participate in Kalash Yatra for Banglamukhi temple's consecration ceremony, in Ranchi.
BJP President J P Nadda speaks after some new leaders joined the party at BJP HQ, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers stage a protest against the BJP, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on his way to the party office after the Rouse Avenue court granted him bail in the Waqf board case.
Advertisement
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Rajkot district, Gujarat.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav being felicitated during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Gwalior.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being greeted on his arrival for a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.