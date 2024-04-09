Day In Pics: April 09, 2024

Women drummers perform during a campaign of Trinamool Congress Party ahead of parliamentary elections in Kolkata.
A woman dressed in traditional attire participates in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai.
Members of Dawoodi Bohra community exchange greetings during celebrations of 'Eid al-Fitr' festival, in Bhopal.
TMC leader Dola Sen and others during a 'dharna' after their meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi.
TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose, Vivek Gupta and others during their 'dharna' after they met with Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, in New Delhi.
Congress leaders Ajay Maken speaks as party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary look on during the 54th NSUI Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Kashmiri Pandits during celebrations of 'Navreh' (Kashmiri New Year), at Mata Badrakali temple on the outskirts of Jammu.
People dressed in traditional attire participate in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai.
An elderly woman blesses Trinamool Congress Party candidate Sayoni Ghosh, as she campaigns in Kolkata.
Women dressed in traditional attire participate in a procession to mark Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year in Mumbai.