National

Day In Pics: April 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 09, 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Women drummers perform during a campaign of Trinamool Congress Party ahead of parliamentary elections in Kolkata.

1/10
Gudi%20Padwa%20Celebrations
Gudi Padwa Celebrations Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman dressed in traditional attire participates in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai.

Advertisement

2/10
Dawoodi%20Bohra%20community%20celebrates%20Eid
Dawoodi Bohra community celebrates Eid Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Members of Dawoodi Bohra community exchange greetings during celebrations of 'Eid al-Fitr' festival, in Bhopal.

Advertisement

3/10
TMC%20protest%20after%20ECI%20meeting
TMC protest after ECI meeting Photo: PTIShahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

TMC leader Dola Sen and others during a 'dharna' after their meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi.

4/10
TMC%20protest%20after%20ECI%20meeting
TMC protest after ECI meeting Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose, Vivek Gupta and others during their 'dharna' after they met with Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/10
NSUI%2054th%20foundation%20day%20celebrations
NSUI 54th foundation day celebrations Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress leaders Ajay Maken speaks as party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary look on during the 54th NSUI Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

6/10
Kashmiri%20Pandits%20celebrate%20Navreh
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Navreh Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kashmiri Pandits during celebrations of 'Navreh' (Kashmiri New Year), at Mata Badrakali temple on the outskirts of Jammu.

Advertisement

7/10
Gudi%20Padwa%20celebrations%20in%20Mumbai
Gudi Padwa celebrations in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women dressed in traditional attire participate in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai.

8/10
Gudi%20Padwa%20celebrations%20in%20Mumbai
Gudi Padwa celebrations in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People dressed in traditional attire participate in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai.

9/10
Election%20Campaign
Election Campaign Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An elderly woman blesses Trinamool Congress Party candidate Sayoni Ghosh, as she campaigns in Kolkata.

10/10
Gudi%20Padwa%20celebrations%20in%20Mumbai
Gudi Padwa celebrations in Mumbai Photo; AP/Rajanish Kakade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women dressed in traditional attire participate in a procession to mark Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year in Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Final In Maharashtra; AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Joins TMC Protest In Delhi
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him