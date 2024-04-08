Day In Pics: April 08, 2024

AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Ajoy Kumar with Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai and AICC Secretary Sirivella Prasad and others releases the Tamil version of the Congress manifesto during a press conference ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
A relief camp for displaced persons in violence-hit Manipur.
Advertisement
Devotees gather to take holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Somvati Amavasya', at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.
Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis being received by Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar as he arrives to inspect a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with party MLAs raises slogans during a protest outside the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Rajkot constituency Parshottam Rupala during 'Sneh Milan' event ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Surat.
Advertisement
Members and supporters of the Overseas Friends of BJP take part in a rally in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, in USA.
Women sit in a formation as part of a voting awareness campaign, in Jodhpur. Voting for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency will be held during the 2nd phase on April 26, 2024.
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Sandeep Pathak and Pankaj Gupta during a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.
Qutub Minar illuminated in the colours of the national flag of Rwanda, marking the UN International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda, in New Delhi.
JD(U) Bihar President Umesh Kushwaha (left) and Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary (centre) with former RJD MLA Chandan Kumar as the latter joins the Janata Dal (United) party, in Patna.
Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after party leader Amol Kirtikar was summoned by ED in connection with the alleged Khichdi scam, in Mumbai.
Grandmaster R. Vaishali of India and Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia during their Round 4 match at the FIDE Women's Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a meeting with Janata Dal (United) senior leaders ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at the party office, in Patna.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Raipur in Bankura district.