Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Cyclone Brewing In The Bay of Bengal

Weather officials said on Wednesday that a cyclonic storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal and would move ashore late Sunday.

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 9:30 pm

A cyclonic storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal which was likely to move ashore late Sunday, the weather office said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been tracking the developing weather system over the north Andaman Sea, which was expected to concentrate into a depression by Saturday, packing wind speeds of up to 49 km, it said.

The weather system was a cyclonic circulation on Wednesday and is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by Thursday over the southeast and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by late Sunday, the weather office said.

If the tropical storm intensifies into a cyclone as predicted, it would be called Sitrang, a name suggested by Thailand.

National Cyclone Bay Of Bengal Cyclone Bay Of Bengal India Meteorological Department (IMD) IMD Climate Change Andaman Low Pressure
