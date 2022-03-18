Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP Urges Lt Guv To Put Disaster Management Machinery On High Alert

The IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea during this period.

Cyclone Asani, IMD issues warning. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 7:50 pm

With the year's first cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Island's MP Kuldeep Rai has urged Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi to put the disaster management machinery on high alert.
               

He also urged Joshi to declare a holiday on March 19 and 21 in all schools and colleges. March 20, Sunday, is also a holiday.
               

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will become well-marked by March 20 morning, and turn into a cyclonic storm on March 21.
               

It will move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 22, the weatherman said.
               

The IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea during this period. Citing the IMD warning, the MP, in a letter to the Lt. Governor, suggested that all tourism activities in the archipelago be suspended from March 19-22 as a precautionary measure.
               

If formed, the cyclonic storm will cause serious damage to the Union territory. Hence the disaster management machinery is put on high alert, and a sufficient number of officials are deployed in remote islands to manage the situation effectively, he said. Rai also requested Joshi to ensure the effective dissemination of information about weather conditions to the people.

With PTI inputs.

