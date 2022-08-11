Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
CPI(M) Hits Out At PM Modi Over His Freebies Remarks

The PM and the government have been elected by the people to do their duty and ensure that all the people get their constitutional rights. Income inequality has sharply risen under this government. All citizens have  right to a dignified life, food, health and education. Nothing is "free" or "muft". This is all people's money.

The CPI(M) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his freebies remarks File photo

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 8:27 am

The CPI(M) on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his freebies remarks and said that the only freebies on offer were the loan waivers to "crony" industrialists.

Dedicating to the nation a Rs 900 crore second generation ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana, the Prime Minister attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.

"The poor citizens of this country are not getting any freebies. The PM and the government have been elected by the people to do their duty and ensure that all the people get their constitutional rights. Income inequality has sharply risen under this government. All citizens have  right to a dignified life, food, health and education. Nothing is "free" or "muft". This is all people's money.

"Freebies are what cronies get when loans of ?10L cr of friendly businessmen are written off in last six years," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet. He also said that freebies are when a new aircraft, a new car and a new house is built for self when these are not needed. 

"Freebies are money spent on PR and advertising of one man. India is a welfare state. The money is of the people not of the government or the PM. To take care of the people is a duty of the government not some favour or charity. This kind of language used by PM must be condemned by all," Yechury said.

(With PTI inputs)

