Covid-19 Updates: India Logs 20,409 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines In Country

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:08 am

India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,39,79,730, while the active cases declined to 1,43,988, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,258 with 32 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The  active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the  ministry said.

A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

