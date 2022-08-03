Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 17,135 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To 1,37,057

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active  Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image File Photo

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:29 am

 With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,40,67,144, while the active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. 

The Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national  Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active  Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.67 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,03,610, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. 

According to the ministry,  204.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide  Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

India's  Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.  


 

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

