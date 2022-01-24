Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19| Delhi Logs 5,670 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines to 11.79 Percent

Covid-19: The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Covid-19| Delhi Logs 5,670 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines to 11.79 Percent
Delhi witnesses dip Covid-19 positivity rate. - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 9:19 pm

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 48,844 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 15, the highest so far in the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection. It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The capital on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

As many as 543 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the national capital so far in January.

However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities, such as cancer, liver or kidney diseases, and Covid-19 wasn't the primary reason for deaths this time.

There are 15,411 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,394 (15.53 per cent) of them are occupied.

The bulletin stated that the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has dropped from 2,624 on January 19 to 2,290 on Monday.

Currently, 160 patients are on ventilator support.

There are 45,140 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Of these, 36,838 patients are recovering in home isolation, it said
 

Tags

National COVID-19 Delhi Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Captain Amarinder Singh's Comments On Sidhu, 'Shameful': Congress

Captain Amarinder Singh's Comments On Sidhu, 'Shameful': Congress

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

HC Directs Delhi Police And NDMC To Continue To Remove Illegal Hawkers In Sarojini Nagar Market

COVID-19: 5,394 Fresh Cases, 8 Deaths In J&K

Lok Adalats Disposed Of 1.27 Crore Cases In 2021, Says NALSA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary