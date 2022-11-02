Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 21 New Cases; Active Tally Now 157

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,77,571, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,143, an official said.

As 24 patients recuperated during the day, the recovery count rose to 11,63,271. There are now 157 active cases in the state, he said.

Raipur led the case tally with five cases, followed by four in Durg and other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts.

A total of 3,208 samples were examined during the day, which took the overall test count to 1,87,44,174, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,571, new cases 21, death toll 14,143, recoveries 11,63,271, active cases 157, total tests 1,87,44,174.

-With PTI Input