Cops Detain 40 BJYM Workers In Mumbai For Taking Out Bike Rally Sans Permission

At least 40 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were detained on Sunday by Mumbai Police for unlawful assembly and taking out a bike rally in suburban Trombay without permission to mark eight years of the Modi government. The BJYM activists were detained after they took out a motorcycle rally, a Mumbai Police official said. After the incident, BJP's Mumbai unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha reached the spot.



The activists were detained at two police stations including Trombay. Trombay police station senior inspector Rehana Sheikh said, “We detained 40 BJYM workers, including a woman, under the Mumbai Police Act for unlawful assembly. They were later released," she said. Mumbai BJYM president Tajinder Singh Tiwana said the Trombay police had refused permission to organise a motorcycle rally. "When we were paying floral tribute at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chembur with our two MLAs, police personnel detained us. Only 100 bikes had joined our rally," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)