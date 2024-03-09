'Congress Would Have Taken 20 Years To Achieve What We Did In 5': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that the progress achieved by his government in the Northeast over the last five years would have taken the Congress two decades to accomplish. Speaking at a public gathering in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, after inaugurating development projects totaling Rs 55,600 crore, he highlighted the region's emerging role as a vital link in India's trade, tourism, and relations with South Asia and East Asia.
"The Northeast is on its way to becoming a significant link in India's connections with South Asia and East Asia. Projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been unveiled today," Modi stated.
Modi expressed confidence in the transformative impact of his government's initiatives, stating, "The Northeast is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism, and other relations with South Asia and East Asia."
"Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast," he added.
Pointing to the visible results of his leadership, Modi invited scrutiny, saying, "The entire Northeast is watching how Modi's guarantee is working." He maintained that a visit to Arunachal Pradesh would provide a firsthand understanding of the positive changes brought about by his government.
In response to criticism from opposition leaders, the Prime Minister acknowledged that while he focused on the country's development, members of the INDIA opposition bloc were directing attacks towards him.