Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Congress AICC Meet: Party Workers Gather Near AICC HQ In Support Of Rahul

A group led by Delhi Congress leaders, including Alka Lamba, voiced support for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party and raised slogans in his and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's favour.

Rahul Gandhi PTI photo

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 5:30 pm

A number of Congress workers gathered in support of former party chief Rahul Gandhi near the AICC headquarter here ahead of a crucial meeting of the party's working committee where its electoral debacle in the recent assembly polls would be discussed.


The Congress workers from around Delhi, who converged near the party office, were not allowed to enter the AICC headquarter as the traffic was held up and the road outside the party office was barricaded by the police.


The Congress Working Committee met on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states as the opposition party reels from the latest electoral debacle.


The G-23 dissident leaders, who have questioned the leadership and pressed for organisation overhaul, have indicated that the issues of internal polls could be raised again.


Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, among others, were attending the meeting the party's highest decision-making body.


The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not wrest any of the four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - from the BJP. 

