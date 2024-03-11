National

Congress Takes Tax Dispute To Delhi High Court After I-T Tribunal Rejects Appeal

The Congress party has escalated its legal battle by moving to the Delhi High Court after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal dismissed its appeal against penalties for tax discrepancies.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
PTI
Delhi High Court Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Congress party has approached the Delhi High Court after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) rejected its plea against penalties for discrepancies in certain tax returns. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha brought the matter before a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Tankha emphasised the urgency of the issue, noting that the party's accounts have been frozen. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan agreed to expedite the case's hearing during the day if the petition is found to be in order.

Last week, the ITAT dismissed the Congress' appeal regarding penalties imposed for discrepancies in tax returns from previous years. The party had earlier described the IT tribunal's order to freeze its funds as an "attack on democracy," particularly concerning its timing just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources reveal that the tribunal rejected the Congress' appeal against penalties totaling Rs 210 crore imposed by the Income Tax department. The party now seeks legal recourse to challenge these penalties and address the freezing of its accounts.

Tags

Congress

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement