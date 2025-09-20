According to PTI, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the American government’s decision would affect the future of highly skilled Indian professionals. "With the recent decision on H1-B visas the American government has hit at the future of the best and brightest minds from India. I still remember the boldness of former PM Manmohan Singh when one IFS lady diplomat was insulted in the US," Gogoi said in a post on X. He alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s preference for "strategic silence and loud optics has become a liability for the national interest of India and her citizens."