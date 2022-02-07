Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt On Unemployment Issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 12:07 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive.

He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.

It also said the over 50 per cent MSMEs surveyed witnessed a decline of more than 25 per cent in their revenues during FY21. 

 "The unease of doing business. The pain of jobless youth.The compulsive lies of Modi Government. #KiskeAccheDin," Gandhi said on Twitter. 

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government and the prime minister on the issue of unemployment.
 

National Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Unemployment Centre Micro Small And Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Policies / Reports Congress BJP
