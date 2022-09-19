Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Congress In Maharashtra Passes Resolution To Appoint Rahul Gandhi As Party President

Congress units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the party is in government on its own, have passed resolutions that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's president.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 5:40 pm

With the notification of the Congress president polls just days away, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday passed a resolution for appointing Rahul Gandhi as the national president of the party.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of 553 delegates of the MPCC held at the YB Chavan centre in South Mumbai.

The Congress units in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the party is in government on its own, have passed resolutions that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's president. Also, the Gujarat Congress on Sunday demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief.

The resolution was moved by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and seconded by senior leaders including Naseem Khan and Chandrakant Handore, which was unanimously passed, a Congress statement said.

Notably, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole moved a resolution authorising the Congress president to appoint a state unit chief, office-bearers and AICC delegates. 

This resolution was seconded by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and was unanimously passed. 

The meeting took place in the presence of the state returning officer for the organizational polls Pallam Raju, state in-charge HK Patil, former CMs Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Patole.

The nomination process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 24. The election will be held on October 17, if necessary. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Congress Chief Unit Resolution Rahul Gandhi Congress Leader Chhattisgarh Rajasthan
