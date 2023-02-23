Congress Claims Spokesperson Pawan Khera Deplaned From Raipur Flight, Stages Dharna On Tarmac

The Congress on Thursday claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order? — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 23, 2023

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said. The flight was delayed.

Why Pawan Khera is in news?

Khera recently referred to the prime minister as "Narendra Gautamdas Modi" while criticising the Central government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani. The ruling party has accused him of making fun of the prime minister and his late father.

PM's Modi's full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father's name, a common practice in many parts of the country.

Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest near Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence here, demanding an apology over her party spokesperson Pawan Khera's "disgraceful" remark against the late father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several BJP leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by the police while they were marching towards Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Sachdeva, who was leading the protest, said Khera's words reflect the character of the Congress.

"The disgraceful words used by Khera show his and Congress' character. He should be removed from Congress and Sonia Gandhi should apologise for his conduct."

