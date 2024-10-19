CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Doctors To Withdraw 'Fast Unto Death', Asks For '3-4 Months' To Fulfill All Demands

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on junior doctors to end their hunger strike, urging them to withdraw their fast unto death as a means of protest.
During a phone conversation on Saturday, she expressed her willingness to meet with the doctors on Monday to discuss their demands in the wake of the tragic rape and murder of a fellow doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, visited the protest site in Dharmatala alongside Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty to address the situation and convey the government's commitment to resolving the issues raised by the junior doctors.
What Did CM Mamata Banerjee Say?
CM Banerjee on Saturday stated, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services," as she urged the doctors to withdraw their strike.
"Most of your demands have been fulfilled, give me three-four months more to meet the rest of the demands," she added.
Banerjee told the doctors she did not differ with their demands, requesting them to sit for talks with her government.
"Please withdraw the agitation. Some of the demands need policy decisions. We will cooperate to the fullest extent possible but it is not acceptable that you will dictate to the government what should be done," she said.
So far, six fasting doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.
Eight doctors are currently on indefinite fast in Esplanade area while demanding that the state government act constructively by October 21 to end the impasse.
One of the medics said that they would be forced to resort to strike across the state on October 22 if their demands are not met by Monday.
Several theatre personalities also held a symbolic hunger strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the protesting doctors.
The agitating doctors planned to hold a mega rally on Sunday to press for their demands, which include the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam among others.
What Are The Protesting Doctors Demanding?
Their other demands include establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.
Prior to their ongoing fast-unto-death, the junior doctors went on a cease work following the rape-murder of their fellow medic at R G Kar hospital on August 9.
They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.