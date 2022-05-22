Sunday, May 22, 2022
CM Kejriwal Hosts Lunch For K Chandrashekar Rao; Discusses Political, Federal Issues

The two chief ministers also discussed states' contributions in the country's growth during the hour-long luncheon meeting, sources said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (R) Twitter/@TelanganaCMO

Updated: 22 May 2022 5:26 pm

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, at his official residence here and discussed a range of issues, including the current political and federal issues, sources said.

The meeting between Kejriwal and Rao, heading two regional outfits -- Aam Aadmi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi -- respectively, assumes significance in the wake of building political equations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to challenge the BJP.

The two chief ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country. Later, they left for Chandigarh, officials in the Delhi government said.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal hosted Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence for lunch, today," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The two chief ministers also discussed states' contributions in the country's growth during the hour-long luncheon meeting, sources in Telangana government claimed.

The meeting was also attended by Telangana ministers V Prashant Reddy and MPs - Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Nama Nageshwar Rao, Ranjit Reddy and Venkatesh Netha among others. Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, too was present.

Kejriwal and Rao, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are scheduled to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash against the Chinese troops and the farmers who died during the anti-farm law stir last year, in Chandigarh later in the day.

On Saturday, the Telangana chief minister, accompanied by Kejriwal, had visited schools and Mohalla clinics of the Delhi government. He had also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rao is in Delhi as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. 

