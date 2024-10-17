National

CJI DY Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna As His Successor | Details

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor, initiating the appointment process for the next Chief Justice.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna
Justice Khanna, currently the senior-most judge, is set to become the 51st Chief Justice on November 11, 2024. Photo: X
info_icon

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has officially named Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor in a letter to the Union law ministry. This nomination follows a long-standing tradition where the retiring Chief Justice recommends the second-most senior judge to take over the position. The Union government must approve this recommendation.

Justice Chandrachud handed over his recommendation letter to Justice Khanna on Wednesday. Justice Khanna is set to become the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2024. Having been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, he will superannuate on May 13, 2025. If he assumes office as Chief Justice on November 11, he will have a tenure of a little over six months, concluding his term on May 13, 2025.

Justice Chandrachud, who has served as Chief Justice since November 9, 2022, expressed mixed emotions about his legacy during an event in Bhutan on October 9. He shared his worries about his legacy and the impact of his decisions.

"Pardon me for being a little vulnerable," he said. "I will be demitting office as the Chief Justice of India in November this year, after having served my country for two years. As my tenure is coming to an end, my mind has been heavily preoccupied with fears and anxieties about the future and the past. I find myself pondering over questions such as: Did I achieve everything I set out to do? How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?"

Despite his concerns, he expressed a sense of fulfilment, knowing he always gave his best effort, regardless of the outcome.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has had a distinguished career in law. Born on May 14, 1960, he studied law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced at the district courts at Tis Hazari and later worked in the Delhi High Court and various tribunals.

Throughout his career, Justice Khanna has held several important positions. He served as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and became the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2004. He has also appeared as an Additional Public Prosecutor and an amicus curiae in criminal cases.

In 2005, he became an additional judge of the Delhi High Court and was made a permanent judge the following year. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, prior to serving as Chief Justice of any High Court.

Justice Khanna has been involved in several significant legal cases. He was part of the five-judge bench that upheld the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections, stating that these devices were secure and helped eliminate booth capturing and bogus voting. Additionally, he played a role in declaring the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, which was designed for funding political parties. He was also part of the bench that upheld the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, Justice Khanna is the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and a member of the Governing Council of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Bengaluru Weather Continues To Disappoint; IND - 46, 344/3; NZ - 402
  2. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz Khan's Maiden Century Propels Team To 344/3 At Lunch
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan's 'Rain Dance' On The Pitch To Protect Rishabh Pant Goes Viral - Watch
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Can India Win After Being Bowled Out For 46? - Teams Who Have Won After Overturning Big Innings Lead
Football News
  1. Three Indian Footballers Set To Undergo Training Session At Old Trafford
  2. Leeds United Vs Sheffield United: Pascal Struijk And Mateo Joseph Lead Team To 2-0 Derby Triumph
  3. Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Nets Last-Minute Penalty To Secure 2-1 Victory
  4. Juventus Vs Lazio, Serie A: Can Timothy Weah And Nicolo Fagioli's Return Make Up For Six Absentees?
  5. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 St Pauli, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy Heads Late Winner For Nuri Sahin's Men
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections: MVA Parties At An Impasse Over Seat-Sharing; Uddhav Suggests To Be Cautious
  2. London-Bound Vistara Flight From Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Diverts To Frankfurt
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  5. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Yahya Sinwar Killed By Gunshot To The Head, Says Autopsy; Chilling Details Surface As Tensions Rise
  2. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
  3. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  4. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  5. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Bengaluru Weather Continues To Disappoint; IND - 46, 344/3; NZ - 402
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails