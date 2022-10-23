Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 10:57 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,374, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,141, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 19 and stood at 11,62,962, leaving the state with 271 active cases, he said.

No coronavirus case was reported in 22 districts, the official added.

With 754 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,22,640, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,374, new cases 9, death toll 14,141, recovered 11,62,962, active cases 271, today tests 754, total tests 1,87,22,640.

-With PTI Input

