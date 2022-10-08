Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 80 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 322

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:24 pm

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 80 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,76,673, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 43 and stood at 11,62,214, leaving the state with 322 active cases, he said. 

"Durg led with 13 cases, followed by 12 in Rajnandgaon and 11 in Raipur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 13 districts," he said.

With 4,333 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,86,69,759, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,673, new cases 80, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,214, active cases 322, today tests 4,333, total tests 1,86,69,759.

-With PTI Input

