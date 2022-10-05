Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 37 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 375

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 37 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.33 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,76,484, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 8:21 am

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 37 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.33 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,76,484, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The state-wide coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 14,135.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,974 after 45 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 375 active cases, he said. 

Raipur led with 10 cases followed by 8 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 17 of the 28 districts, the official said.

With 2,783 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,86,55,109, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,484, new cases 37, death toll 14,135, recovered 11,61,974, active cases 375, total tests 1,86,55,109.

(Inputs from PTI)

