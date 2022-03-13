Chhattisgarh Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Fatality

Chhattisgarh reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,784 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.24 per cent in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The recovery count stood at 11,37,376 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 73 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 374 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded nine cases, followed by Jashpur three, Korba two and Durg and Bilaspur one case each, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 12 districts," the official said.

With 14,375 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,13,766, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,784, new cases 35, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,376, active cases 374, today's tests 14,375, total tests 1,73,13,766.

With PTI Inputs