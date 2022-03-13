Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Fatality

With 14,375 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,13,766.

Chhattisgarh Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Fatality
COVID vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 3:38 pm

Chhattisgarh reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,784 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.24 per cent in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The recovery count stood at 11,37,376 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 73 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 374 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded nine cases, followed by Jashpur three, Korba two and Durg and Bilaspur one case each, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 12 districts," the official said.

Related stories

MP Logs 73 COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat Sees 47 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Infections At 560

Daily COVID-19 Cases In Country Lowest In 676 Days

With 14,375 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,13,766, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,784, new cases 35, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,376, active cases 374, today's tests 14,375, total tests 1,73,13,766.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Raipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission

China's Daily Covid Cases Hit Two-Year High; Reports Nearly 2,000 New Infections: National Health Commission