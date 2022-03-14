Chhattisgarh Logs 15 New COVID-19 Cases; No Fresh Death

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,799. The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.21 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,428 after five people were discharged from hospitals and 47 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 337 active cases, he said.

"Surajpur recorded five cases, followed by Jashpur four, Surguja two and Bilaspur one, among other districts. Raipur was among 21 districts where no coronavirus cases was reported on Sunday," the official said.

With 7,048 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,20,814, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,799, new cases 15, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,428, active cases 337, today tests 7,048, total tests 1,73,20,814.

