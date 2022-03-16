Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 Vaccination For 12-14 Age Group Begins; 93,000 Doses Procured For Kids In Raipur

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began on Wednesday in all district hospitals in Chhattisgarh to cover 13.21 lakh beneficiaries, an official from the health department said.



In the state capital Raipur, the vaccination drive started at the district hospital in the Pandri area at 10 am, district immunisation officer Dr Aashish Verma told PTI.



The state health department has secured 93,000 doses of Corbevax vaccine for Raipur district right now, and they have been kept in cold storages at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, he said.



The official said the children who came to get inoculated were happy that now they were eligible to take the vaccine and the parents were relieved that their children would now have some protection against the viral infection.



A total of 13,21,286 children in the 12-14 age group are eligible to get inoculated in the state, he said. The two doses of the vaccine will be administered at a gap of four weeks, he said. Those eligible to get vaccinated can register themselves on the CoWIN app, the official said.

