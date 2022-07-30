Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Centre, Seeks 1.5 Crore Tonnes Of Coal Per Month For State's Steel Manufacturers

In a letter to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, the CM said at present 60 lakh tonnes of coal were being supplied to steel manufacturers of Chhattisgarh by SECL every month, while the monthly requirement is about 1.5 crore tonnes.

undefined
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 9:26 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to the Central government urging it to direct the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) to ensure uninterrupted supply of coal to steel manufacturers in the state.

In a letter to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, the CM said at present 60 lakh tonnes of coal were being supplied to steel manufacturers of Chhattisgarh by SECL every month, while the monthly requirement is about 1.5 crore tonnes.

"Over 15 crore tonnes of coal are extracted annually in Chhattisgarh, which ranks second in the country in terms of its production. But a large quantity of produced coal is supplied to other states. Chhattisgarh is also one of the leading states in the field of steel production. Apart from many large steel-manufacturing units, there are hundreds of small units as well and lakhs of people depend on these facilities for their livelihood," Baghel said.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh Sees 479 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 3,276

Chhattisgarh Is The First State In The Country To Procure Gaumutra

Chhattisgarh Records 284 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 3,427

He said, for the last 6 months, the country was facing a coal crisis and the coal produced in Chhattisgarh was being supplied to other parts of the country on a priority basis.

"Due to the ongoing crisis, SECL has decided to stop the supply of coal to the steel producers and other units (except power plants) of the state from August. The move may badly hit the state's economy as there will be a situation of shutdown in all other units except power plants due to unavailability of coal," he said.

Baghel requested the Union minister to direct SECL to continue uninterrupted supply of coal as per the requirements of steel manufacturers of the state.

The reserves of SECL, a subsidiary of Coal India, are spread over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The company operates 43 mines in Korba, Koriya, Raigarh and Surajpur of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Chhattisgarh CM Politics Coal State's Steel Manufacturers Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets