Chhattisgarh: Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent

Thousands of protesters, mostly from the Satnami community, surrounded the collector's office and set fire to it.

ANI Screengrab
Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent | Photo: ANI Screengrab
Violence has erupted in the town of Balodabazar in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, after a demonstration by the Satnami community over alleged damage to their religious place.

Thousands of protesters, mostly from the Satnami community, surrounded the collector's office and set fire to it. The protest turned violent when some demonstrators began throwing stones and setting fire to government buildings and vehicles.

The protestors fought the police when they attempted to disperse them. This altercation resulted in some police officers being hurt. 

(More details are awaited)

