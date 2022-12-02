Charilam Violence Glaring Example Of Fascist-Style Rule In Tripura: Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Friday alleged the deadly violence in Charilam was a glaring example of the fascist-style rule in which Constitution does not work.

Sarkar, the leader of the opposition, made the comment after he visited the house of CPI(M) activist Shaid Miah, 75, who was killed in the clash with BJP in Charilam on Wednesday.

"Shaid Miah was murdered by the people of the ruling party in broad day light in the presence of hundreds of people," he alleged.

Terming the killing barbaric, Sarkar claimed that the body was "snatched away" from his family, who were waiting outside the morgue, and taken to his native village Aralia in Bishalgarh by the police at the behest of the state cabinet.

"The Charilam violence was a glaring example that a fascist-style rule is going on in Tripura where Constitution doesn't work. People have no right to raise their voice," he alleged.

Sarkar appealed to the people of the state to unite irrespective of their political beliefs to "liberate Tripura from the misrule".

"Those who respect democracy and believe in secularism must come together to end the autocratic style of rule in the state," he said.

A Congress delegation led by MLA Sudip Roy Barman also met the family of Shaid Miah.

Twelve CPI(M) supporters, including former finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha, were also injured in the clash on Wednesday. The BJP claimed that the opposition party was trying to foment trouble in Charilam area and when its supporters attempted to resist it, a clash broke out.

BJP state spokesperson Nebendu Bhattacharjee claimed that the CPI(M) was searching for a body to get political mileage.

"Historically, they believe in politics of dead bodies. We have not forgotten that two journalists were murdered during the CPI(M)'s rule. I appeal to all the party leaders and workers not to step into the trap laid by the CPI(M)," he said.

-With PTI Input