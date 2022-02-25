Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre To Bear Cost Of Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Ukraine: Sources

India is planning to evacuate the Indians through Ukraine's land borders shared with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania as the Ukrainian government closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive.

Centre To Bear Cost Of Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Ukraine: Sources
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 7:30 pm

Official sources on Friday confirmed that the Centre is making efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings with its neighbouring countries and they would then be brought back home.

They said evacuation flights for the Indians are being arranged and the transportation cost will be completely borne by the government.

 "The government of India is organising evacuation flights for Indians in Ukraine. The cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation," said a source privy to the development.

India is focusing on evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania as the Ukrainian government closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive.

Related stories

IMA Requests PM Modi To Prioritise Return Of Medical Students Stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: Indian Students Stuck In Crosshairs Of Russian Invasion

Government officials said Air India is planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate some of the Indians.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

In a related development, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said efforts are on to evacuate the Indians through Romanian and Hungarian border crossings.

In an advisory, the embassy said Indian teams are being deputed at the Chop-Zahony check post on the Hungarian border as well as at Porubne-Stret on the Romanian border around Chernivtsi in Uzhhorod.

"In this difficult situation, the embassy of India requests Indians to continue to remain strong, safe and alert. The embassy is also working round the clock to support the Indian community in Ukraine," it said.

"The government of India and the embassy are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary," it said.

At a media briefing on Thursday night, Shringla said the government is according the topmost priority to the evacuation of Indians and that teams of Indian officials were on their way to the Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec land border in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in Slovak Republic, and Suceava land border in Romania.

"We have also asked some of our officers to go across and set up camp offices in Ukraine close to the border to the places we have identified -- Lviv, which is close to Poland, and Chernivtsi which is close to Romania," he said. 

Tags

National Centre Evacuation Evacuation Cost Ukraine Evacuation Of Indians Ukraine Invasion Air India Flights Air India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Families From UP Urge Govt To Facilitate Return Of Their Wards Stuck In Ukraine

Families From UP Urge Govt To Facilitate Return Of Their Wards Stuck In Ukraine

Centre Asks States, UTs To Allow Relaxation Of Covid Curbs

Bihar Economic Survey Report Says State's Growth Performance Better Than National Average

'Govt Set To Hike Fuel Prices After Elections': Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Inflation

Dimple Yadav Targets BJP, Says Party’s ‘Double Engine’ Rusted

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive