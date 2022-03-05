Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre Proposes 10 Per Cent Tree Cover At Residential, Commercial Construction Sites

The regulations will be applicable on projects involving construction of new building projects and expansion, renovation or repair of old existing buildings having a built-up area of more than 5,000 square metres.

Centre Proposes 10 Per Cent Tree Cover At Residential, Commercial Construction Sites
Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 4:13 pm

The Environment Ministry has proposed that at least one tree be planted in every 80 square metres of land to ensure residential and commercial construction sites have at least 10 per cent of their plot area under tree cover. The ministry issued a draft notification on "Building Construction Environment Management Regulations, 2022" on February 28 seeking public suggestions and objections on the proposal within 60 days.

The regulations will be applicable on projects involving construction of new building projects and expansion, renovation or repair of old existing buildings having a built-up area of more than 5,000 square metres. "A minimum of one tree for every 80 sqm. of land should be planted and maintained so as to ensure at least 10 per cent of plot area under tree cover. The existing trees will be counted for this purpose," the draft notification read.

It said the topsoil should be stripped only up to a maximum depth of 20 cm from the areas proposed for buildings, roads, paved areas, and external services. It should be stockpiled appropriately in designated areas and reapplied during plantation of the proposed vegetation on site. The ministry said no construction allowed on wetland and water bodies and groundwater cannot be used during construction phase of the project except with prior approval of the Central Ground Water Authority.

Related stories

Neem Tree Extract May Help Treat, Cut Spread Of COVID-19: Study

Dal's 'Char Chinar' Gets Its Glory Back With Tree Transplant

Largest Human Family Tree Dating Back 100,000 Years Created

"Rooftop and non-roof rainwater harvesting plan shall be designed and implemented to capture at least 'one day rainfall runoff volume' from roof and non-roof areas in a manner that prevents possible contamination of groundwater," the notification said. Minimum 20 per cent of the open spaces should be pervious. Use of grass pavers, paver blocks with at least 50 per cent opening would also be considered as pervious surface, it said.

"Dual plumbing system shall be implemented - one for supplying fresh water for drinking, cooking and bathing etc. and another for supply of treated water for flushing. Only treated water shall be used for flushing," it said. The ministry had constituted an expert committee on January 29 last year to examine and recommend regulations for building construction and township projects.

The panel considered necessary to put in place standardized, outcome-based and quantifiable environmental regulations so as to bring in transparency in approach and encourage ease of doing business. It also considered necessary to expand the monitoring mechanism through third party audits, encouraging green certifications and leveraging on the presence of regulatory agencies at different levels of governance while retaining the overall superintendence of regulatory framework with the central government.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Plants & Trees Tree Plantation Residential Area Construction Environment Environment Minister Construction Sector Centre India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bheemla Nayak Enjoys A Smooth Sail At Box Office With First Week's Collection

Bheemla Nayak Enjoys A Smooth Sail At Box Office With First Week's Collection

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi