Centre Plans To Rake Up 3-Year-Old Case To Implicate Manish Sisodia, Claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that the Centre plans to rake up a three-year-old case to implicate Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. During a media briefing, senior party leader Atishi claimed that the Centre had given a mandate to all its investigative agencies -- Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Police, and CBI -- to start preparing "fake" cases to get Sisodia arrested. She claimed that Satyendar Jain, who had various portfolios, including health and power, was arrested in a case by the Enforcement Directorate "without any new proof".

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had alleged that his deputy will soon be arrested in a "fake" case like Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering. Atishi showed a purported document in which the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had sought additional details and documents from Delhi BJP leaders Harish Khurana and Neelkant Bakshi regarding a complaint filed by them. In their complaint, the duo had alleged that Sisodia and former Jain have been involved in a scam of Rs 2000 crore in the construction of classrooms and buildings. It was filed on July 2, 2019, with DCP, New Delhi, who had forwarded it to the ACB.



"Where was this case for the last three years? Nothing happened in this case since all the agencies know that there is no corruption. Why is the Centre after AAP MLAs?" she added. "The Centre had given a mandate to all its investigative agencies -- Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Police, and CBI -- to start preparing 'fake' cases to get Sisodia arrested," she said.



