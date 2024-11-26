National

Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public rally organised in the Rajouri district to celebrate 75th Constitution Day, Karra said they have information that some powerful persons in the central government are not willing to restore statehood in its original form to JK.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra
JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday claimed that the central government is not willing to restore full statehood to the Union Territory (UT) as it is planning to retain some vital departments considered as the backbone of any state.

He said the Congress will not accept any amendment and will continue to press for restoration of full statehood to JK as early as possible.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public rally organised in the Rajouri district to celebrate 75th Constitution Day, Karra said they have information that some powerful persons in the central government are not willing to restore statehood in its original form to JK.

"They (government) want to retain some vital departments which are the backbone and fountain head of any state and seek some amendments to keep these departments under their direct control. Such statehood is not acceptable to the Congress," the PCC chief said.

Asked about the stand of the Congress on Article 370 that was abrogated by the BJP-led government in August 2019, Karra said the party has already taken a principled stand on the subject by terming the government action as "unilateral and undemocratic".

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on August 6, 2019 and passed a resolution which is self-explanatory. The resolution condemned the government action in the strongest words, calling it undemocratic and unilateral.

"They have no right to take such a step without consulting the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said the Supreme Court verdict on the issue has left the parties struggling for restoration of statehood for JK.

"Our only demand is restoration of statehood and our stand is realistic based on the decision of the Supreme Court. We fought the elections on the demand of restoration of statehood and we will continue our struggle for its restoration," he said.

In response to a question that the ruling National Conference (NC) is pushing for restoration of Article 370, he said it and the Congress fought the assembly elections together but "we both had our own manifesto".

"It is not only in J&K or between Congress and National Conference, alliance partners come together but fight elections on their own manifesto. This is also true with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)… neither they (NC) fought the elections on our manifesto nor we fought the elections on their manifesto," he said.

On the fact-finding committee constituted on the dismal performance of the party in the recently held assembly polls in JK, he said the committee is finalising its report on the completion of one month and it will be available shortly.

"Whatever the report of the committee, there are apprehensions among the people over foul play in the elections. Once we get the report and go through it, we will approach the Election Commission with the complaint," the Congress leader said.

The Congress could manage only six assembly seats -- five in Kashmir and one in Rajouri district of Jammu region.

"We have decided to observe the Constitution Day in Rajouri to express our gratitude to the voters and workers of our alliance partners for voting in favour of the party candidates. The voters rejected the BJP's polarisation on the basis of religion and upheld the communal harmony and brotherhood," he said.

