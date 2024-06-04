National

Celebrations, Suspense As India's Poll Results Unfold

As the nation held its massive general elections over several weeks. Today, the counting of over 640 million votes began across thousands of counting centers nationwide. Scenes from these centers captured the intense efforts of election officials meticulously tallying the EVM results. Party workers and supporters also eagerly gathered to follow the proceedings, with boisterous celebrations breaking out as early leads emerged. In the capital New Delhi, BJP supporters thronged their headquarters, waving flags as the ruling party appeared headed for another victory. Down south, jubilant TDP and DMK cadres cheered their own promising numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively. However, the Congress also saw pockets of festivities at their offices, hoping to regain ground after being decimated in 2019. As the count progresses, all eyes remain glued to the results that would determine the next government to lead the world's largest democracy.