Celebrations, Suspense As India's Poll Results Unfold

A man with his body painted in colours of TMC flag waits near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Kalighat in Kolkata
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters celebrate as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party headquarters in Chennai.
A Bharatiya Janta Party supporter prepares to offer prayers to the cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside their party headquarters in New Delhi.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party headquarters in Chennai.
DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the party's gain in Lok Sabha polls on the day of counting of votes, at party headquarters, in New Delhi.
BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters watch the live telecast of proceedings of vote counting at their party office in Chennai.
Media cameras at AAP office on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
An election official displays an electronic voting machine after unsealing it to count votes at a counting center in Lucknow.
Congress party supporters cheer as they watch proceedings of vote counting on a television at their party headquarters in New Delhi.