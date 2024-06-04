National

Celebrations, Suspense As India's Poll Results Unfold

As the nation held its massive general elections over several weeks. Today, the counting of over 640 million votes began across thousands of counting centers nationwide. Scenes from these centers captured the intense efforts of election officials meticulously tallying the EVM results. Party workers and supporters also eagerly gathered to follow the proceedings, with boisterous celebrations breaking out as early leads emerged. In the capital New Delhi, BJP supporters thronged their headquarters, waving flags as the ruling party appeared headed for another victory. Down south, jubilant TDP and DMK cadres cheered their own promising numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively. However, the Congress also saw pockets of festivities at their offices, hoping to regain ground after being decimated in 2019. As the count progresses, all eyes remain glued to the results that would determine the next government to lead the world's largest democracy.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A man with his body painted in colours of TMC flag waits near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Kalighat in Kolkata

1/11
LS Polls: Counting Day
LS Polls: Counting Day Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters celebrate as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party headquarters in Chennai.

2/11
Bharatiya Janta Party
Bharatiya Janta Party Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A Bharatiya Janta Party supporter prepares to offer prayers to the cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside their party headquarters in New Delhi.

3/11
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party headquarters in Chennai.

4/11
Election Results 2024
Election Results 2024 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

5/11
Election Results
Election Results Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the party's gain in Lok Sabha polls on the day of counting of votes, at party headquarters, in New Delhi.

6/11
2024 Election Results
2024 Election Results Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

7/11
Lok Sabha Election 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party office in Chennai. ()

8/11
Lok Sabha Election
Lok Sabha Election Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters watch the live telecast of proceedings of vote counting at their party office in Chennai.

9/11
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Media cameras at AAP office on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

10/11
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

An election official displays an electronic voting machine after unsealing it to count votes at a counting center in Lucknow.

11/11
2024 Election Results
2024 Election Results Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Congress party supporters cheer as they watch proceedings of vote counting on a television at their party headquarters in New Delhi.

