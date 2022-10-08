Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Cattle Smuggling: CBI Files Chargesheet Against TMC's Anubrata Mondal In Court

The CBI, in its chargesheet, made reference to deeds of 53 properties linked to Anubrata Mondal, allegedly traced during the probe, apart from fixed deposits worth Rs 18 crore, sources said.  

Anubrata Mondal of Trinamool Congress
Anubrata Mondal of Trinamool Congress PTI

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:09 am

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a CBI court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home.

The central agency submitted the chargesheet before special vacation judge Ratna Roy Biswas in the CBI court at Asansol. 

The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

Mondal had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata for questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, made reference to deeds of 53 properties linked to Mondal, allegedly traced during the probe, apart from fixed deposits worth Rs 18 crore, sources said.  

It also alleged that Mondal was involved in abetting and conspiring in smuggling of cattle, they said. 

The CBI charged Mondal with abetment and criminal conspiracy and also under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the agency sources said. 

The agency also prayed for Mondal's custodial trial claiming that he is an influential person and may try to influence witnesses if granted bail, they said. 

CBI is probing into the alleged cattle smuggling to Bangladesh. 

