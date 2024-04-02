National

Cash For Query: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against TMC's Mahua Moitra

Earlier, Central Bureau Of Investigation had filed an FIR against Moitra, based on which this case was registered.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahua Moitra campaigns in Nadia | Photo: PTI
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.

Earlier, Central Bureau Of Investigation had filed an FIR against Moitra in the case, based on which this case was registered.

Mahua Moitra to begin campaigning in Krishnanagar Constituency - null
TMC's Mahua Moitra Skips ED Summons, Leaves For Poll Campaign In Bengal's Krishnanagar

BY Outlook Web Desk

Last week, Moitra announced that she would be focusing on her campaign in the Krishnanagar constituency instead of appearing for ED questioning at their office in New Delhi.

The investigative agency had sent new summonses to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to be questioned in a case involving a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

TMC leader Mahua Moitra | - PTI
Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra

BY Outlook Web Desk

The TMC leader was summoned for interrogation on two occasions before by the central agency, but she refused to give a statement, claiming official duties and requesting a postponement of the notification.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", will be running in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

