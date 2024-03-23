National

Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra

Cash-For-Query Row: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey had last year alleged that the former TMC MP Moitra raised questions in Lok Sabha attacking industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
PTI
TMC leader Mahua Moitra | Photo: PTI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday initiated raids at multiple premises linked to Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra in connection with the cash-for-query case. This development came days after the central agency registered an FIR against the TMC leader.

The FIR against Moitra was registered on the directions of the Lokpal following a report of the CBI's preliminary inquiry into allegations levelled against her by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey.

About the Cash-For-Query Row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey had last year alleged that the then TMC MP Moitra raised questions in Lok Sabha attacking industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year for "unethical conduct".

She has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the former Krishnanagar MP has been fielded from the same constituency by the TMC.

