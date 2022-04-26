Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CAA A Limited, Narrowly Tailored Law For Specific Reasons: MHA

According to the MHA annual report for 2020-21, the CAA does not apply to Indian citizens and therefore, does not in any way take away or abridge their rights.

CAA A Limited, Narrowly Tailored Law For Specific Reasons: MHA
Anti-CAA Protest PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 5:08 pm

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is a limited and narrowly-tailored legislation that seeks to provide a relaxation to specific communities from specified countries with a clear cut-off date, taking a compassionate and ameliorative view, according to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CAA, which was enacted in 2019 but is yet to be implemented, aims to grant citizenship to those members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The enactment of the law triggered protests, leading to about 100 deaths in various parts of the country.

Related stories

What Is Long Covid? Read All About Its Symptoms And How To Manage It

Prashant Kishor Declines To Join Cong; Says It Needs Leadership, Collective Will To Fix Problems

Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Binance Refugee Crypto Card’ To Come In Aid of Displaced Ukrainians

The protesters claimed that the law violates the Constitution as it aims to grant Indian citizenship on the basis of religion -- barring Muslims.

"The CAA is a limited and narrowly tailored legislation which seeks to provide a relaxation to aforesaid specific communities from the specified countries with a clear cut-off date. It is a compassionate and ameliorative legislation," the MHA annual report for 2020-21 said.

It said the CAA does not apply to Indian citizens and therefore, does not in any way take away or abridge their rights.

Further, the present legal process of acquiring Indian citizenship by any foreigner of any category as provided in the Citizenship Act, 1955 is very much operational and the CAA does not amend or alter this legal position in any manner whatsoever, the report pointed out.

Hence, legal migrants of any religion from any country will continue to get Indian citizenship once they fulfil the eligibility conditions provided in the law for registration or naturalisation, it said.

The Constitution has provided special provisions under the Sixth Schedule to grant protection to the tribal and indigenous people of the northeastern region.

The CAA has excluded the areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the areas covered by the Inner Line Permit system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, the report noted.

"Hence, the CAA does not affect the protection granted by the Constitution to indigenous population of northeastern states," it said.

The CAA was notified on December 12, 2019 and came into force on January 10, 2020. It aims to facilitate grant of citizenship to migrants belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who had come to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags

National Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Anti-CAA Protests CAA/NRC Ministry Of Home Affairs Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) Anti-CAA-NRC Home Ministry Illegal Immigrants
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions